Bowling Green - Garnett Harlow, Jr., 73, of Bowling Green passed away October 31, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was a son of the late Garnett Harlow Sr. and Lettie Frances Hood Harlow. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Harlow and sister, Barbara Jean Mills. Mr. Harlow was a self-employed building contractor and a member of Victor Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Survivors include his wife Brenda Powell Harlow; three sons, Garnett Harlow, III, Tim Harlow (Jennifer), and Matthew Harlow (Sharon); three grandchildren, Kindra Harlow Young (Jordan), Klarissa Harlow and Sawyer Harlow; three great grandchildren; one brother, David Harlow (Pat); several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Plano Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, and again from 9:00 am until service time on Thursday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
