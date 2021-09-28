Morgantown, KY – Garrett Walter Gidcumb, age 58, of Morgantown, KY passed away Sunday September 26, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He born October 4, 1962 to the late Moody Gidcumb and Collene Paschal Gidcumb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Gorman Gidcumb and a sister Patsy Renfrow. Garrett was well known for his skill and careful work as a painter and owner of Gidcumb Painting Company. After completing his GED he then attended SKYCTC and was certified in HVAC, he loved to fish, work on vintage cars, was a collector of model cars and loved spending time with his family. He was raised attending Richland Baptist Church and later attended Impact Church. He loved and cherished his dog “Chico” who he had for many years. Garrett is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Nichole Zimmerman (Cody) of Bowling Green, KY, one son, Nicholas Lawrence Gidcumb (Kate), grandchildren, Alexander, William, Payton, Grace Zimmerman and Liam Gidcumb, brothers, Larry Gidcumb (late: Beverly) of Bowling Green, KY, Daniel Gidcumb of Morgantown, KY and Gordon Gidcumb of Morgantown, KY, sisters, Delores Johnson (Bobby) Morgantown, KY, Marilyn Konstanty (Tony) of Marion, KY and Teresa Carman of Bowling Green, KY one brother-in-law, Ray Renfrow of Caneyville, KY and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday October 1, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Saturday October 2, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be 111:00 AM Saturday with burial in the Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Morgantown, KY.
