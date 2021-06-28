Hendersonville, TN – Gary Lynn Moody, 73, of Hendersonville, was beloved for so many reasons – his devotion to his wife of 53 years, Lynn Hargis Moody; his unwavering dedication to his 4 children, son Ben Moody, and daughters Hillary (Trey) Hightower; Jennifer Magan (David) Hines, and Ashton (Jason) Painter; as well as his enthusiastic support of his 7 grandchildren: James Moody; Nash, Patrick and Graham Hightower; Thomas Hines; and Isaac and Lily Painter. He adored his sisters, Joyce Weaver and Sue Gibson.
Gar, as he was known, never grew tired of his life’s work with W.I.S.E. Hydrology and Jen-Hill. He worked tirelessly to improve water quality and save habitats for multiple species. He attended Western Kentucky University and earned myriad credentials and awards for his work. He never stopped learning and was a wealth of knowledge. In between family events, he enjoyed restoring vintage automobiles and motorcycles to their former glory as well as kayaking.
Perhaps, though, it was his ever-present smile, ready laugh, embracing hugs, and unconditional love that his family and friends will miss the most. His children call his impact “immeasurable” and remember a man who was a provider, mentor, teacher, and compassionate leader, someone who always thought of others first. They recall days of rambunctious fun. To Gar’s very last moment, his authenticity showed.
Gary passed over on Thursday, June 24, 2021 after a brief battle with Glioblastoma and joined his wife in Heaven for eternity. He was also preceded by in death by his parents Waldo and Nellie Moody; and a brother, Darrell Moody.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 until his Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. at the Community Church of Hendersonville. Pastor Doug Varnado will officiate. You may offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s memory can be made to The American Chestnut Foundation and Fresh Start Resources. www.acf.org https://freshstartresources.org/