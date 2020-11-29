Franklin, KY – Mr. Gary Woodward, age 64, of Franklin, KY, passed away Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at 12:37 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church Street, Franklin, KY from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Masks will be required and social distancing will be required. A private family funeral will be held on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at Pearce Memorial United Methodist Church, 411 West Main Street, Auburn, KY. 42206 with burial at Auburn Cemetery.
Gary was born on April 21st, 1956 in Bowling Green, KY to the late Marcus Leon Woodward and Marion Woods Woodward. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jacqueline Hall Woodward; 3 daughters, Jennifer Woodward Smith (Kevin) of Bowling Green, KY, Ashlea Woodward Johnstone (Cole) of Hendersonville, TN and Lindsey Garie Woodward Sila (Tony) of Bowling Green, KY; 6 grandchildren, Justus Smith, Maxwell Smith, Fisher Sila, Addison Johnstone, Esther Sila and Emmett Johnstone; 2 sisters, Donna Campney (Charlie) of The Villages, FL and Karen Towe of Auburn, KY and 1 brother, Jay Woodward (Tammy) of Auburn, KY; his father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Steve and Geraldine Hall of Auburn, KY; his sister-in-law and brother -in-law, Stephanie and Tom Emberton of Bowling Green, KY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gary was a 1974 graduate of Auburn High School in Auburn, KY. He was a 1994 graduate of Madisonville Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. Gary’s nursing career spanned over 25 years at Ascension Saint Thomas West, Nashville, TN where he served as the ICU Team Leader for many years. During those years he served as a mentor to countless nurses and other team members. Gary truly had a servant’s heart and did all he could to provide the best care for his patients and his coworkers. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Franklin, KY and enjoyed spending time with his church family. Anyone who knew Gary would be quick to share with you that Gary had a love of golf. He enjoyed many days playing rounds with his friends over the years. A few years ago Gary decided to reconnect with his love of playing the drums and began taking drum lessons to improve his skill. It was never uncommon to arrive at his home and think there was a concert going on. Gary also served as an additional bonus parent to many individuals with close ties to his 3 girls, these lucky individuals received an affectionate title of being Honorary Woodward’s. He was lovingly referred to by family and friends as Honey, Dad, G-Daddy, GareBear, POD Dad, Woody and Money Man. Gary had a deep love for the Lord, unconditional love for his family and his nursing team and amazing pride in his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his Honorary Woodward children and his POD kids. He was cherished by many and will be greatly missed, but all are taking comfort in knowing he is now present with our Lord and Savior. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to St. Thomas Health Foundation, 4220 Harding Rd. Nashville, TN 37205, please note “Gary Alan Woodward Scholarship” in the memo section of the check or online at give.stthomas.org/donate: click “Donate Today”, leave message and under other designation, type “Gary Alan Woodward Scholarship”. Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com and the complete obituary may be read on our Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, KY.