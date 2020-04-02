Smiths Grove - Gary D. Wilson, age 71, of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 29, 1948 to the late Eldon Wilson and Hazel Poteet Wilson. He was married to Marcia Short Wilson, who survives. Gary was a sales representative for Boise Cascade, an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Mt. Zion United Baptist Church. Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory--two sons, Dewayne Wilson (Shea) of Smiths Grove and Shane Wilson (Beth) of Mammoth Cave; one daughter, Jade Wilson; five grandchildren, Nate Wilson, Laura Wilson, Eli Wilson, Sam Wilson and Gabe Wilson and a sister, Bonita Elmore. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bennett Harold Wilson and Gradon Wilson and two sisters, Lorene Sanders and Erma Houchin. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's own choice. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Baptist Church Cemetery, Warren County. DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS , ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneral home.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- 12 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Warren County; state death total now 8
- Senior shopping: Stores set aside hours for elderly during pandemic
- Quarantine birthday: Family puts on virtual party for 1-year-old son
- Simpson woman is region's first coronavirus death; Beshear orders out-of-state travel restrictions
- Beshear announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky
- Barren, Butler report first COVID-19 cases, Warren adds two
- Kentucky sees largest spike in coronavirus cases; death toll increases to 18
- Zero incidents of COVID-19 transmission from print surfaces
- Governor must order closure of non-life-sustaining food service
- Man convicted in overdose case wants release, citing COVID-19 fears
Commented