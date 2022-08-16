Bowling Green – Gary Dale Bush, 69 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Murl Bush and Martha Jacquetta Gott Bush. He is preceded in death by two children, Billy Peerce and Lynn Peerce. He was a former Warren County Deputy Sheriff and a farmer. He was a member of Mt Zion Church of Christ.
Dale’s survivors include his sons, Gary Peerce and Jamie Peerce (Leah); two daughters, Danielle Burris (Jeremy) and Kellie Conner (Steve); 7 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother, Buddy Bush (Jean); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
