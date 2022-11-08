Bowling Green — Gary Eugene Dillard passed away on November 4, 2022 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Born at Ridgway, Illinois on April 26, 1938, he was the son of the late Eugene J. and Alene Dillard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother & father-in-law, Curtis W. & Carolyn Bradley and three precious grandsons, Benjamin Barclay Dillard, Bradley Ross Boling and Christopher Collins Boling.
Gary is survived by his wife Sue Dillard, who he wed on December 22, 1959, his children, Michele Boling (Mark) of Bowling Green, KY and Bradley S. Dillard (Jennifer) of Brentwood, TN., three grandchildren, Samuel Bradley Dillard, Katherine Grace Dillard and Caroline Margaret Dillard all of Brentwood, TN., one brother Alan Keith (Stephanie) of Marion, IL one brother-in-law William Bradley (Phyllis) of Omaha, IL and one sister-in-law Alice Bradley Myers of Ridgway, IL and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary and Sue met in high school and married while undergraduates at Southern Illinois University. He received his baccalaureate degree in Botany & Zoology and M.S. degree in Botany from SIU. Gary received his Ph.D. in Botany at NC State University. Gary held academic faculty positions at Clemson University and Western Kentucky University. During his academic career as a teacher/ scholar at WKU, Gary was recognized with the University Faculty Research Award and was named a University Distinguished Professor in 1997. Gary was an active member of the Association of Southeastern Biologists throughout his career.
He also served as president of the Southern Appalachian Botanical Society and was 2005 recipient of their Elizabeth Ann Bartholomew Award. Other professional memberships include International Phycological Society of America; Phycological Society of America; Phi Sigma; Phi Kappa Phi; and Kentucky Academy of Science. During his academic career Gary authored an eight-part book series, Freshwater Algae of the Southeastern United States, an Illustrated Key How to Know the Algae, and numerous journal publications.
Although Gary served in various administrative positions during his 33-year career at WKU, his greatest joy came from teaching, and mentoring young faculty just beginning their academic appointments. At the beginning of each fall semester, he was energized as he met a new cohort of students. He believed that "the ultimate measure of a teacher lies in the achievements of one's students." Gary retired from WKU in 2001.
Gary enjoyed reading, visiting the National Parks, particularly those in the western part of the US, and spending time with his family and friends. Friends of his children became like second children and were always welcomed into his home. Gary enthusiastically supported his children's and grandchildren's activities and interests.
Visitation will be Friday, November 11 from 5-7 p.m. at First Christian Church in Bowling Green and on Saturday, November 12 beginning at noon with memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Christian Church, 1106 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 OR Bradley R. and Christopher C. Boling Scholarship Fund, College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Boulevard, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Cremation was chosen.