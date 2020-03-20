Bowling Green - Gary Hughlan Boyd age 76, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence. The warren county native was the son of the late Hugh Brandon Boyd and Mary Alice Hurt Boyd. Mr. Boyd was a teacher in the Warren County School System for over twenty seven years. He was survived by his wife Betty Jean Boyd, one son Brandon Ray Boyd, sister-in-law; Jo Ann Scott (Bobby Wayne), a special niece Kacy Andrews Messitt (Jack), three great nephews; Sawyer, Fox and Dashiell and several cousins. Cremation was chosen by Mr. Boyd and no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.