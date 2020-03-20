Bowling Green - Gary Hughlan Boyd age 76, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence. The warren county native was the son of the late Hugh Brandon Boyd and Mary Alice Hurt Boyd. Mr. Boyd was a teacher in the Warren County School System for over twenty seven years. He was survived by his wife Betty Jean Boyd, one son Brandon Ray Boyd, sister-in-law; Jo Ann Scott (Bobby Wayne), a special niece Kacy Andrews Messitt (Jack), three great nephews; Sawyer, Fox and Dashiell and several cousins. Cremation was chosen by Mr. Boyd and no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Not going to be any income': Salons, gyms accept 'sacrifice' of closure
- Attorney Broderick out of hospital
- Ashlyn Marie McGehee
- Still no positive coronavirus cases in Bowling Green region
- Police: Med Center nurse, security guard struck by gunshot, man arrested
- First Kentucky coronavirus patient worked at retail store; state case total rises to 6
- Shot fired in Cave City, two arrested
- Area bars, restaurants face harsh new reality
- Local store shelves drained amid coronavirus response
- Pamela Dawn Brown
Commented