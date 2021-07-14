Smiths Grove, KY - Gary Lee Miller, age 66, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his residence. Gary was born July 21, 1954, in Bowling Green, KY to the late J.R. Miller and the late Roxie Glenn Miller. He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters and 1 brother; Darlene Cardwell Bonnie Fletcher, and Marty Miller.
Gary is survived by his 4 sons; Gary Wayne Miller, Chris Miller, Cory Miller and Jackson Miller all of Bowling Green, KY, siblings; Bobby Miller (Mattie) of Plant City, FL, Jerry Miller of Richardsville, KY, Lenny Miller of Greenville, KY, Bill Miller of Bowling Green, KY, Devonia Nealy (Robbie) of Bowling Green, KY, and Mona Sowders, of Bowling Green, KY, 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was a simple man and loved the outdoors. He was of Baptist faith, found peace in fishing and was known for his championship coon hunting. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery.