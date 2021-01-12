Scottsville, KY – Gary Marshall Beu passed away, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Bowling Green, Kentucky; he was born in Longview, Texas March 22, 1947 to the late Edwin Beu and Marsha Sapp Beu. He worked for Hilltopper Creamery where he was the manager and brought much knowledge to the making of cheese. He is survived by his wife Carla (Larson) Beu, his brother Edwin (Ed) Beu, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister Barbi (Beu) Sammartano. A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST at the L.D. Brown Agriculture Exposition Center in Bowling Green, KY. The service will be open for in person or via Zoom Link. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Agriculture Scholarship Fund in Gary’s memory. To access the live streaming for the Celebration of Life service, use the Zoom Link and password listed below.Zoom Link: https://wku.zoom.us/j/91778536641?pwd=eTlFNHJW UTVGVUtKV2lIUTZSejBxZz09 Zoom password: Gary
