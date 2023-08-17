BOWLING GREEN – Gary R. Gamlin, age 76, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 15, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 10, 1946 in Belvidere, Illinois to the late Gail Burton Gamlin and Nina Lorraine (Larson) Gamlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadette J. Gamlin, whom he wed on June 7, 1980.
Gary was a proud United States Marine Veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He and his family moved to Bowling Green in 1980 after being transferred for General Motors. He retired after 35 years in the engineering department at GM.
He was a devout Catholic and parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He often was found on the golf course, where he loved spending time. He was a member of The Franklin Country Club and The Bowling Green Country Club, and was an organizer for The Kenny Perry Golf Scramble.
He was the treasurer of St. Vincent De Paul for over 10 years utilizing his skills as a CPA and was an avid sports fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears. He had a fun and quick witted sense of humor and had a heart for his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he lived for.
He and his wife ran B & G Bulbs where they sold plants, flowers, trees and various landscaping services. Above all of this, he was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed.
His memories will be cherished by his children, Jeff Pattawi-Gamlin (Mercy), Gina Graham (Tim), and Dena Thomas; his grandchildren, Kristen Hatler, Justin Graham, Ashley Lindsay (Conner), Hannah Knaup, Chloe Thomas, and Jaxson Thomas; his great-grandchildren, Luna, Ridge, Harper, Henley, Nova, and Hadlee; his siblings, Terry Gamlin (Jill), Rob Gamlin (Chris), Ruthann Freeman (the late Pat Freeman), Janis Strate (Jeff), Susan Gamlin, and Greg Gamlin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the church. Military funeral rites will follow the mass. Cremation was chosen.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Teresa Ministries. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
