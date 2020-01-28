Bowling Green - Gary Thomas Cowles, 70, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab. Gary was the son of the late J.D. and Hallie Watt Cowles. He was born in Warren County on August 21, 1949. Gary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan. Gary is survived by his daughter Penny Riley (Greg), granddaughter Leslie Pardue, grandson Steven Tyler Pardue (Desiree), three great grandchildren; Marlie Byrd, Jaxon Byrd and Trentyn Pardue, four sisters; Leona "Suggie" Poston, Joan Tabor, Geraldine Kester, Sue Marcum, a brother, Marvin "Buck" Cowles (Donna), several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Michelle Cowles. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday and from 9:00 until 10:00 am Friday morning.