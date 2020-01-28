Bowling Green - Gary Thomas Cowles, 70, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab. Gary was the son of the late J.D. and Hallie Watt Cowles. He was born in Warren County on August 21, 1949. Gary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan. Gary is survived by his daughter Penny Riley (Greg), granddaughter Leslie Pardue, grandson Steven Tyler Pardue (Desiree), three great grandchildren; Marlie Byrd, Jaxon Byrd and Trentyn Pardue, four sisters; Leona "Suggie" Poston, Joan Tabor, Geraldine Kester, Sue Marcum, a brother, Marvin "Buck" Cowles (Donna), several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Michelle Cowles. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday and from 9:00 until 10:00 am Friday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in shooting deaths at O'Charley's
- Former NHL great Belfour arrested at BG hotel on mischief, intoxication charges
- Man who brought kids to BG for candy sales now faces human trafficking charges
- Michael Robert Russell
- Simpson County educator tapped to join state's 'teacher ambassadors'
- Oscar Martin Cherry
- Lucille Reeder
- Longtime local retailer closing; Pier 1 store may be safe
- BGJHS coach accused of sexual communication with believed minor
- Recycling issues impacting all counties
Commented