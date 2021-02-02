Franklin - Gary W. Crafton, age 58 of Franklin, died Sunday morning, January 31, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1 pm at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Raymond Holt Crafton and Helen Vance Crafton. He was also preceded in death by his brother - Thomas Crafton.
He was a 1980 graduate of Franklin Simpson High School, past president of the Franklin Simpson Quarterback Club and served on the Board of Directors as well as president of the Kentucky Coroner's Association. Gary's career included 40 years as a Kentucky licensed funeral director with Crafton Funeral Home and over 35 years with the Simpson County Coroner's office as deputy coroner and coroner. He was a member of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church. Anyone that ever knew Gary knew he was a die hard Louisville Cardinal fan.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years - Jennifer Meador Crafton of Franklin; daughter - Anne Hayden Satterly and husband Landon of Franklin; granddaughter - Annie Jo Satterly of Franklin; sister - Pam Hammonds and husband Steve of Franklin; sister in law - Ann Mary Crafton of Franklin; 2 nieces - Mary Thomas Vincent and husband Eric and Shanna Wisdom and husband Art all of Franklin; 1 nephew - Patrick Crafton and wife Kristin of Franklin; great nephews - Andrew Vincent, Hunter Crafton, Cameron Wisdom, Luke Crafton, Connor Vincent, Corbin Vincent, Sam Wisdom, Salem Crafton; great niece - Della Crafton.
Visitation will begin at 2 pm Friday and again from 8 am until 10 am Saturday at Crafton Funeral Home. The body will lie in state at the church beginning at 12 pm Saturday. Memorial gifts may be made to the Simpson County Honor Guard, % Jamie Blewett, POB 1043, Franklin, KY 42135. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com