Smiths Grove - Gary Wayne Frazier, 54 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Horse Cave.
He was the son of the late Ernest Frazier and was preceded in death by his step father, Porter Gott. Gary was a truck driver for Bowling Green Freight.
His survivors include his mother, Brenda Dodson Gott; a sister, Rebecca Cline; a brother, Billy Baise (Mary); his son, William Wayne Frazier and the mother of his son, Marcella Frazier; two special cousins, Lisa England Walker and Ann Kinslow.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Martinsville Cemetery. Visitation 1:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.