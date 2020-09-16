Bowling Green - Gary Wayne "Harry O" "Cowboy" Herrington, 63, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Darrel Wayne Herrington and Shirley Isbell Brown. Gary was born in Warren County on December 27, 1956. Gary was a member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Carpenter's Union, an avid fisherman, hunter, loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother Shirley Brown, two daughters; Kim Herrington and Lauren Samios (Andrew), Step brother John Allen White (Suzanne), step sister Lee Ann White and step brother David Farley (Pam), four grandchildren; Landon Herrington, Eleni, Taso and Yianni Samios. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Sunday September 21, 2020 at Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.