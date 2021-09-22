Bowling Green - Gary William Jerls, 52, passed away Monday, September 20 at his residence. The St. Louis native was a son of the late Leslie Eva DeBusk Jerls and Gary Dale Jerls.
Gary William was a member of Richpond Baptist Church. He received his bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University and his master's degree from Bowling Green University. He worked as an editor in TV, news, and documentary for Nickelodeon, Oxygen, E! Entertainment, and Revolt. He was a dog lover and an avid lover of all different types of music.
He is survived by a sister, Kimberly Jerls; two aunts, Judy Bland (Jim) and Janie Wilson (Jim); a niece, Aaron Elizabeth Lockwood (Chris); a great niece, Georgia Blake Lockwood along with several cousins. Graveside service will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 24 at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.