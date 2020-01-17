Bowling Green - Gaye Fischer, 57 of Bowling Green died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Medical Center. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Brady Crawhorn and Brenda Holman Lawrence who survives. She was an office clerk for M&L Electric and a member of Lawrence Chapel Baptist Church. Gaye was full of life and laughter. She loved people in general and was there to help anyone she could.
Her survivors include her husband, Tim Fischer; her daughter, Bri-Ann Kemble (Jessica Stephens) and Heather Wells (Bradley); her granddaughters, Chloe Carter, Jada & Malia Wells; her mother, Brenda Lawrence (Billy Ray) her brother, Jason Crawhorn (Tiffany); a step-son, Dustin Powell.
Funeral service for Gaye will be 12 noon Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 Monday and 9-12 Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104
