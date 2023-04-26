BOWLING GREEN – Gaye Pearl, age 71, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Medical Center. She was born January 27, 1952 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Jewell and Maxine (McDonald) Jolly.
Gaye was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.
She loved her grandchildren with all her heart. Gaye was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Her memories will be cherished by her husband Mike Pearl; two sons Lee Pulliam (Sunny) and Brian Pulliam (Kelly); step-son Zach Pearl (Mandy); daughter Rebecca Robinson; step-daughter Rachel Pearl (Brian); aunt Cheri Feist; five grandchildren Skyler, Savannah, Scout, Briley, and Samuel Pulliam; four step-grandchildren Zane and Aven Pearl, and Owen and Dax Robinson.
Funeral service will be Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday, April 27 from 4 to 7 PM and Friday prior to the funeral from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m.
