Bowling Green - Gayle Henderson, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away at her residence on Monday, December 23, 2019. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Homer and Willowdean Sublett Phelps. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Henderson; a son, Todd Henderson; and two brothers, Asher Phelps and James Robert Phelps.
Mrs. Henderson worked as a caregiver.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 27 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday, December 27 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by two daughters, Katie Henderson and Shannon Stanton (Wendell); two sons, Matt Henderson (Lea Ann) and Allen Henderson; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Barren River.