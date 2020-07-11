Scottsville - Genata Berry Roberts, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Scottsville, Ky. on Saturday July 11, 2020.
Born in Tracy, KY to the late Leo Berry and Winnie Alice Harrison Berry, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Roberts. Mrs. Roberts was saved as a teenager at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and was a regular attender of Martinsville Missionary Baptist. She retired from South Central Bell in Louisville, KY and was a lifetime member of Communication Workers of America and Telephone Pioneer's of America. Never afraid of hard work she loved her family, friends, farm and career, always putting her heart and soul in all she did, from picking blackberries for friends to feeding her cows. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her brother, Noah Berry (Maybell) of Scottsville, her sister Theresa Rhoten (Cotton) of Louisville, KY, and dear nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 7:00 to 11:00 AM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Please know that face mask will be required for this visitation and funeral.
