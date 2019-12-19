Bowling Green – Gene “Gordon” Shuffitt, 82, passed away December 18, 2019 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was the son of the late John Walter and Ruby Gertude Shuffitt and was born in Amos, Kentucky, Allen County. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Christopher Shuffitt. He is survived by his wife Ronica Taylor Shuffitt; son Jason Shuffitt (Stacy); granddaughter Sierra Shuffitt and great-grandchildren Blaine and Avaleigh Shuffit; brother Bruce Shuffitt; sister-in-law Cassandra Belcher Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.