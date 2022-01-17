Bowling Green – Gene Strode, age 90, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on October 4, 1931 to the late Leslie “Les” and Delsie Strode. He was married for sixty-seven years to Francine Witty Strode, who survives. Gene was a graduate of Park City High School and was owner/operator of Cave City Dairy Queen for many years. He served his country for four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Gene was a former faithful member of Cave City Church of Christ until recent years when he moved his membership to Lost River Church of Christ. Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory a daughter, Jeanna Johnson of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Ben Johnson (Sarah) of Houston, TX, Sarah Pearce (Bradley) of Wilmington, NC, and Rachel Swope (Richard) of Louisville, KY; three great-grandchildren, Elias and Elliott Gene Johnson and Owen Swope and special nephew, Tom Renick. He was also proceeded in by his siblings, Jesse, Robert, Bill and Darrell Strode, Marie Sanders, Mary Helen Strode and Grace Renick; niece, Brenda Rollins Visitation will be from 3 – 7 pm, Friday, January 21 and 9 – 11 am, Saturday, January 22 at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 22 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Cave City Cemetery with graveside military honors by Barren County DAV. Memorial contributions can be made to Lick Branch Cemetery, c/o Charles Jolly, 2979 Kino Road, Glasgow KY 42141. Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuenralhome.com. THE FAMILY REQUEST THAT ALL VISITORS WEAR MASK.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
+1(270)842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.