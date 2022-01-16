Bowling Green – Gene Wesley Scoby, age 82, passed away Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Paris, TN native was the son of the late William Wesley Scoby and Ella Mae Pierce Scoby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Scoby Phelps and one brother, Jerry Ashley Scoby. Gene is survived by his wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Green Scoby, two sons, Gene Michael “Mike” Scoby (Tammy) and Mark Edward Scoby, two granddaughters, Courtney Michelle Scoby and Ashley Nicole Scoby, two nieces, Julie Phelps Fulcher and Kimberly Scoby Howard and one nephew, William “Bill” Scoby. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
