Gene Yates, age 87 of Franklin, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11am. Visitation will be from 5pm until 8pm Wednesday and after 8am Thursday here at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be at 2:30pm Thursday in Roselawn Memorial Garden, 5350 Northwest Broadway Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A native of Greenup County Kentucky, he was one of 12 children born to the late John W. Yates and Rena Dell Moore Yates. He was a truck driver for several years. He was a horseman and loved spending time at the track. Mr. Yates was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife - Linda Fay Myatt Yates of Franklin; 3 children - Brit Yates of Hawaii, Michelle Rudolph of Arizona and Tamara Yates of Arizona; step son - David Adams of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother - Lawrence Yates of Michigan. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
