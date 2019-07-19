Bowling Green - Geneva Brooks Massey age 82 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday at 3:10 pm at the Medical Center. Born in Edmonson County, Kentucky to the James and Birdie Meredith Brooks. Geneava retired from Head Start as a Cook and Bus Driver and a member of Shadyland Church of Christ. She is survived by her children, Ellen Nichols, Andy McDowell (Tammy), Margaret Jones (Rickey) and Bonnie Lou Massey all of Bowling Green. 7 grandchildren, Several great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Sister-in-law, Thelma Brooks of Smiths Grove. Cremation was Chosen. Visitation and a memorial service will be Monday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the Service at 2:00 pm held at the Shadyland Church of Christ. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C, Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.