Phoenix - 93, of Phoenix AZ passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 in her home with her family close by. Geneva was born in Louisville, KY to Reatha Southerland and Cephus Coley. Geneva's parents passed when she was a child and she was raised by her grandparents Lon and Cordelia. She leaves behind her husband of 73 years, 2 children, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com for full details.