Phoenix - 93, of Phoenix AZ passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 in her home with her family close by. Geneva was born in Louisville, KY to Reatha Southerland and Cephus Coley. Geneva's parents passed when she was a child and she was raised by her grandparents Lon and Cordelia. She leaves behind her husband of 73 years, 2 children, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com for full details.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Featured Businesses
398 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green Kentucky