Bowling Green – Geneva Moulder Conner, 103 passed peacefully on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Claude and Vera Wood Moulder and wife of the late Amos Conner. She is preceded in death by a son, Donald Conner; two brothers, Bill and Jimmy Moulder and a sister, Joyce Lawrence. Geneva was a homemaker and love spending time with her family. Leaving to cherish her memories is her son, Stephen Conner (Janie); four grandchildren, Shelly Huffman (Greg), Sherry Wood (Greg), Christy Graham (Tim), Lanelle Holland and Donna Oda (Mark); ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in the Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to Covid the family request that everyone wear a mask and temperatures will be taken upon arrival at the funeral home.