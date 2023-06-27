BOWLING GREEN – Geneva Keen, age 88 of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. Geneva was born on February 04, 1935 in Winchester, Clark County, KY to the late Wilbur and Addie Fain Howard.
She was a former retail sales clerk and a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son Kerry Keen.
Survivors Include: One Daughter- Karen Holland and her husband David of Bowling Green, KY Two Sons- Steve Keen and his wife Lisa of Bowling Green, KY and Brian Keen and his wife Iveth of Bowling Green, KY Five Grandchildren- Justin Keen and wife Tracy, Ariveth Keen, Addie Brown and husband Robert, Lillie Holland and fiancé Wilson Beasley, Emily Stone and husband Jared Four Great Grandchildren - Karli Keen, Norah Wilson, Evelyn Brown, Henry Brown, and one expectant great grandchild Eleanor Stone along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends
Cremation has been chosen and internment of the cremains will be in Burkesville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.