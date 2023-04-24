Geneva Mae Rich Lee, 90 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Wade Rich Jr. and Era Mae Butler Rich. She was the wife of the late Robert Lee. Geneva was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna Fields and Wanda Haswell and a brother, Delton Rich. She was a waitress and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.
Her survivors include two nephews, Dwayn Rich (Lorrie) and Billy Rich (Debbie); two sisters-in-law, Doneda Rich and Creola Halsell; and several cousins.
There will be a graveside service held on Tuesday at 12 noon at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chape.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.