Smiths Grove - Geneva Beckham Richey, 96 of Smiths Grove departed this earth and entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Whit and Lois Scruggs Beckham. She was the wife of the late Roland Richey of 72 years. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marida Carroll, a grandson, Timmy Lewis, three sons-in-law, Leon Lewis, Gerald Belcher and Billy Carroll. Geneva was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Leaving to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Brenda Belcher; Freida Watt (Tommy), and Vickie McChesney (Johnny); 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, and her loving caregiver, Wanda Furlong.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, or a charity of your choice.