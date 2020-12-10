Bowling Green - Genevieve Watkins Lee was born on January 16, 1937 in Butler County, Ky and passed away on December 9, 2020 in Bowling Green. She was a member of Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Butler County. Mrs. Lee retired from Eaton Corporation in 1991. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlie and Ina Reed Watkins; her brothers, Joy and Wayne Watkins as well as her sister, Donna Lillis.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wendell Lee; her daughters: Pam Barnett and Shirley Lee; 4 granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren.
Private family funeral services will be held at Cone Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com