Auburn - George Anthony "Tony" Miller age 62 of Auburn, KY passed away July 22, 2019 at his residence. George was born February 18, 1957 in Charlestown, IN to the late Charles Ray Miller and Margaret Stanley Miller. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and he loved hunting, Kentucky Wildcat Basketball and Flea Market Trading.
Survived By: Brother: William Ray Miller Sr. and wife Elizabeth of Russellville, KY Nephews: Bobby Wayne Miller and wife Peggy, Ray Miller and Charles A. Miller and wife Melissa. A Number of Great Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral Services for George Anthony Miller will be conducted 1 PM Thursday July 25, 2019 in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 5-8 PM in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel and Thursday from 11AM until the funeral hour at 1 PM. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of arrangements.