BOWLING GREEN – George Adams Watson M.D., age 74, passed away on Saturday May 6, 2023 at his home in Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Somerset Kentucky to the late Wallace Stanley Watson and Lenora (VanHook) Watson.
George was also preceded in death by his brother, Butch Watson.
George attended Somerset High School, the University of Kentucky, and the UK College of Medicine. After graduating, Dr. Watson completed his medical residency and fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina with a specialty in pediatrics. He later moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he started his medical career at Graves Gilbert Clinic. He was chief of pediatrics at the Medical Center and Greenview Hospital, as well as an attending physician at Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital.
In 1998, he started his own private medical practice, where he worked until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church.
Dr. Watson is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen (Conner) Watson; daughter Della Watson (Tyson Miklebost); son Adam George Watson (Martha Jo “Marti” Watson); his grandchildren Leah Watson, Claire Watson, and Sigrid Watson Miklebost; sisters Donna Watson Young (Eddie), Gail Watson Thomas (Tony); brother Rodney Watson and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Friday May 12, 2023 from 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM, and resume Saturday morning at 10:00 Am at The Presbyterian Church (1003) State Street). Funeral Service will be at The Presbyterian Church (1003) State Street) on Saturday May 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
