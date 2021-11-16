Bowling Green - George Anne Holland Lowe died peacefully November 14, 2021 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Born May 4, 1930, in Muhlenberg County, George Anne was the daughter of H.H. Holland and Elsie Margaret McCoy Holland. A graduate of Western Kentucky State College. She married her college sweetheart Morris Lowe and raised four children. Her teaching career included Warren County schools, Bowling Green City Schools and WKU. Faithfully serving her community, her many associations included, Bowling Green Woman's Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Homemakers, Jaycettes, Lioness, the Medical Center Board, the Warren County Bar Auxiliary, WKU 100 Club and she was a founding member of the Bowling Green Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa teacher sorority. George Anne is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years the Hon. Morris Lowe and her son, J. Scott Lowe. George Anne is survived by her children; Stephanie (Steve Griffin), Stacey (Steve Davis) and Sam (Jenny) and her daughter in law Tina Forshee Lowe. Nine grandchildren, Alex Griffin (Mary Beth), Christian Griffin (Shelly), Morgan Griffin (Elizabeth), Natalie Lowe, Jonah Lowe (Kristin), Holland Davis Lauria (Christian), Duell Davis, Sammy Lowe and Lucy Lowe and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation, Wednesday, November 17, 5 pm to 7 pm J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Memorial Services will be held, Thursday, November 18 at 11 in the morning at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Jeff Reynolds, First Baptist Church. Pall bearers will be the beloved grandchildren of George Anne. A private burial will be held at a later date. Our family would like to express our most sincere thanks to Linda Denton long time care giver. With special appreciation to the staff at The Haven of Massey Springs. The family asks that expressions of sympathy be given to the George Anne and Morris Lowe Family Endowment at Western Kentucky University 1703 Chestnut St. Bowling Green KY. Or First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th St. Bowling Green KY.
