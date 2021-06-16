Cincinnati - George Corban Goble passed peacefully at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 28, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.
Corban born April 21, 1930 in Boston MA to Ellen (Daniels) Goble and Rev. William D. Goble. In 1935 he moved to Berea, KY.
He attended Berea College and met his future wife Harriet (Cline) Goble (1927-2018). Upon Graduation in 1952 Corban served in the Navy on the USS Moale during the Korean War.
He and Harriet married in 1953, and returned to Berea in 1956 and began working at the Berea Citizen, and became the Editor in 1964.
Corban received a Master's in Communications from University of Kentucky, and earned a Doctorate in Journalism at Indiana University.
They relocated to Bowling Green, KY in 1985 for Corban to begin his 2nd career as a Professor of Journalism at Western Kentucky University. He was a member of the Mended Hearts, Rockfield United Methodist Church and Rock Steady Boxing.
A lifelong journalist, he was inducted to the KY Journalism Hall of Fame in 2019.
Corban was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Harriet, sister Meriel and brother William Goble. He is survived by: Martha (Graham Burck) Goble-Burck, Jane (Bill) Clabaugh, and Bob (Eileen) Goble, and their grandchildren Sam & Esther Clabaugh, Makayla (Davy) Haase, Eric & Tricia Goble and Stephanie (Dean) Phillips, a great granddaughter Logan Haase.
All are invited to a Celebration of Life for Corban on June 24, 11:30 am (Central Time) at Rockfield UMC, 682 Richpond Rockfield Rd, Rockfield, KY. An indoor lunch will follow. A virtual option with available on Rockfield UMC Facebook live site.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, or to a charity of your choice.