BOWLING GREEN – George Dale Green, 74, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Dale was a native of Horse Cave, KY and was born February 12, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents George Alfred Green and Lovie Marie Green, three sisters Joyce Ford, Doris Faye McCorkle and Donna Hawkins.
Dale was retired from Houchens Industries and a member of Hillvue Heights for over 45 years. He was a proud graduate of Caverna High School, and loved basketball, baseball and football.
He was a Kentucky Colonel and one of Good Ole Boys of Warren County. Dale also loved traveling in his RV with the love of his life, his wife Brenda. He volunteered in many organizations in Kentucky and Tennessee. Also he loved car racing, shows, and working swap meets with his good friend Mark Vaught. If you knew Dale you knew he loved interacting with people. It didn’t matter where he was he could be at work the races or even if he just stopped to get a drink at a store. There was no time like the present to try to make a new friend. Dale loved his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren and sisters and he never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Brenda, two sons Jeremy and Joseph Green and daughter Bess Anne Green. Two sisters Sandy Stark and Jayne Green. Three precious grandchildren Schuyler Green, Madalyn Green and Janey Kay Green. Much loved nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am until time of services. Dale chose to be cremated.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillvue Heights Church or the BG Boys and Girls Club.
