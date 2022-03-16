Bowling Green – George completed his service to God on March 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a Christian and dedicated his life to showing Christ to others through acts of service. The Nashville, TN native is predeceased by his wife, Janice, his son, Jeff, and his parents, Elmer and Agnes Peterson. His life was defined by shining God’s love on others.
He is survived by his children, Keith (Jacqueline) Peterson of Bowling Green, KY and Lesley (Jim) Hudgins of Centerville, TN; his grandchildren, Courtney (Jason) Richerson, Bailey (Stice) Frint, Brandy Hudgins, Lexi Hudgins, Tyler (Joudly) Peterson, Dakota Hudgins, and Houston Hudgins; his great-grandchildren, Asher Richerson, Tucker Frint, and Ellie Frint; his sister, Carolyn Tibbs; his niece, Stephanie (Kyle) Schmahl and their children.
In lieu of flowers, George would have preferred a donation made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, PO Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222 (Memorial for George Peterson).
Funeral service and visitation will be at Greenwood Park Church of Christ, 1818 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be Friday, March 18th, 1 pm-7 pm and Saturday, March 19th, 9 am-11 am. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 19th at 11 am.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.