BOWLING GREEN – George Earnest Robinson, Jr. left his earthly home to be with his Lord on June 17, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. George was born to the late George Robinson, Sr and Eva Manuel Robinson and is preceded in death by a son, George Christian Robinson; one brother, Victor Tyrone Robinson and one sister, Sue Gearheart.
He served in the U S Army for 10 years, was a coal miner, a jail administrator and a correction administrator and a Minister for 48 years. He was a member of Lewisburg Independent Baptist Church. George loved serving his Lord each and every day.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years Marie Scarberry Robinson; a daughter, Sherry Hudson (Kelly) and a son, Billy Robinson (Mercedes); five grandchildren, Amanda Lawson (Ryan), Chris Wilburn (Amanda); Blake Wilburn, Allyce Robinson and Amalie Robinson; four great grandchildren, Gavin Lawson, Rayleigh Wilburn, McKenzie Lawson, Henri Beau Lovell; one brother, Bill Robinson (Vanessa); one sister, Darlene Chapman (Donnie); several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-12 noon on Thursday at the funeral home. There will be Military Honors at the cemetery.
