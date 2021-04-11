Bowling Green - George "Ed" Rampenthal, Ed departed this life for the bliss of heaven on April 10, 2021. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on July 25, 1936, the first child of George & Dorothy (Whittle) Rampenthal.
Right after high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served for 23 years (1955-1978). In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart Ora (Maisel) who survives. They would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary on April 18, 2021.
Following retirement from the Marines, they settled in Melbourne, FL where Ed worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 21 years. They moved to Bowling Green in 2009 to be nearer to family. Ed was a life long member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church here in Bowling Green and was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Melbourne as well as other congregations as they moved. He served in the choirs, as a member and chairman of the Board of Elders and president of the congregation.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister Esther Casstevens of St. Louis, a brother Charles (Sharon) Rampenthal of Nashville, a sister-in-law, Ida (Herman) Kosten of Alpharetta, GA and a brother-in-law, Butch (Louise) Maisel of Hunlock Creek, PA, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Betty Rampenthal.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, April 14, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 553 Ashmoor Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Visitation will be Wednesday, 10 am until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Due to Covid-19 everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Holy Trinity Lutheran School Scholarship Fund so that more children may hear of God's love.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.