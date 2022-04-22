Bowling Green - George Phillip Gleitz, 78, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on Thursday, April 21, 2022, following complications from a stroke.
George was born in Louisville, KY on July 11, 1943 to the late Elmer and Pauline "Polly" Gleitz. He was also preceded in death by stepson, Davy Williams. His family lived in Louisville until moving to Maplewood, IN where, in 1952, Elmer and Pauline opened the iconic Polly's Freeze. George spent several years helping his parents with the family business. He treasured family reunions spent with his cousins and extended family in southern Indiana.
George is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kim Weaver Gleitz; son, Geoffrey Phillip Gleitz (Laura); step-sons, Joshua Williams and Allen Stahl (Cari Jo); step-grandson, Reed Stahl, all of Bowling Green; sisters, Doloris Giles of New Albany, IN and Donna Gleitz Eisert (Paul) of Georgetown, IN; nieces and nephews, Greg Giles, Brian Giles, Kimberly Simpson, Eric Eisert, and Todd Eisert; and many wonderful cousins and friends.
George was a proud Hilltopper, graduating from Western Kentucky University in 1968. He was a member of the Lambda Sigma Epsilon and a charter member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternities. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, George attended The University of Louisville School of Law. George returned to Bowling Green, where he practiced law for 40 years in Warren County as a public defender, in private practice, and as a prosecutor for the Warren County Attorney's Office.
George was a lifelong WKU fan, holding season tickets and traveling to away games. George spent many days on Barren River Lake aboard his sailboat Wayward Wind. For almost 40 years he remodeled one of Bowling Green's historic downtown homes, teaching himself about every aspect of home repair, then enlisting the help of his wife and son. He also enjoyed auto racing and attended numerous NASCAR races.
He was a member of the Bowling Green/Warren County Bar association and a member of the American Legion Post 23.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time followed by a private graveside service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lanesville, IN.
