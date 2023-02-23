Bowling Green – George Stephen Murphy, Jr (“Steve”), born July 11, 1938, to the late George S. Murphy, Sr. (1916-1995) and Helen Blanche Murphy (nee Denham) (1917-1990) departed this earthly life on February 13, 2023, after a brief illness.
Steve graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1956, where he learned to play tuba and became the marching band’s drum major, beginning a lifelong passion for music. After high school graduation, Steve worked for his father’s company, Murphy Red “D” Mix Concrete. He taught himself how to play the organ and began working at the Hammond Organ Studio in Bowling Green, selling Hammond organs and performing in night clubs, such as Manhattan Towers.
During this time, he met and married the love of his life, the late Frances Elaine Kelly (1935-2016), whom all knew as “Elaine.” Elaine was a WKU undergrad, majoring in piano when they met. The summer after Elaine’s graduation with a BA in Music from WKU, they were married in Elaine’s hometown of Abingdon, VA on June 9, 1959.
They settled in Bowling Green, KY, and Steve continued to work for the concrete plant. He was very involved with the local Optimist Club.
While living in Bowling Green, Steve & Elaine had four sons: Stephen Kelly (“Kelly”), Paul Russell (“Paul”), Bernard Gregory (“Greg”) and Brian Michael (“Brian”). Also during this time, Steve joined the US Army Reserves, attended Officer Candidate School, and became a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army and was called to active duty. He progressed to the rank of 1st Lieutenant before going back into the Reserves.
In 1975, Steve relocated the family to St. Louis, MO for his work. They lived there until 1985, when Steve & Elaine moved to Glasgow, KY where Steve helped run a concrete block company. Their children all remained in St. Louis.
In 1991, Murphy Red “E” Mix Concrete Plant was created by Steve’s brother Ron, and Steve joined him. They were quite successful. Steve retired in 1996. During this time, Steve & Elaine moved from Glasgow, KY to Bowling Green, KY. Steve joined the Loyal Order of Moose. Steve was a very analytical thinker and quick learner. He excelled at mathematical calculation and was interested and active in several areas including electronics, mechanics, telecommunications, and computing. He passed these interests down to his sons, who all have some of these very same interests. Steve was also an avid gardener, and along with Elaine raised large vegetable and flower gardens every year until her passing.
Steve is preceded in death by: his loving, patient wife, Elaine Kelly (1935-2016); an infant grandson, born silent, Samuel Alexander Murphy (2000), and Steve’s youngest brother, Christopher Charles(1959-1990). Steve is survived by: his brother, Ronald Joseph (Gail) of Alvaton, Ky; his sons: Kelly (Debbie) of Sappington, MO; Paul (Dianna) of St. Louis, MO; Greg (Lisa) of Anaheim, CA; and Brian (Vicki) of St. Ann, MO. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Katherine Fraser (Chris), Chris Murphy, Jessica Schaller (Daniel), Maggie Gates (Camron), Ian Murphy (Brittany), Will Murphy, Joshua Murphy, Greg Murphy, John Murphy, and Mariam Murphy; and his great grandchildren: Emma Murphy, Ethan Murphy, Ainsley Fraser, and Rory Schaller; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 434 Church Ave, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101, 9:00 AM visitation followed by Mass at 10:00 AM. Donations may be made to Mooseheart at https://www.moosecharities.org.l Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.