Bowling Green - George "Teddy" Rollenhagen, III, 37 of Bowling Green died Friday, June 19, 2020 in Smiths Grove. Teddy was a self employed construction work. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carol Rollenhagen and maternal grandfather, Gordon May. His survivors include his father, George Rollenhagen (Melody), his mother, Renee Rollenhagen; his children Maryanna Rollenhagen and George Rollenhagen IV; the mother of his children, Jeannie Wilson Rollenhagen; two brothers, Brandon Rollenhagen (Ashley) and Jeremy Rollenhagen (Melissa); one sister, Amanda Rollenhagen; one step brother, Kyle Vanderlaan (Kayleigh); and one step sister, Kera Vanderlaan; his paternal grandfather, George Rollenhagen I ; his maternal grandmother, Marilyn May, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Plum Springs Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday. Arrangements are in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
Commented