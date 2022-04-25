Bowling Green – George W. Rogers, age 62, long time farmer of Logan County passed away Tuesday April 19, 2022 at UK Hospital Inpatient Hospice in Lexington, KY. George was born November 28, 1959 to the late George Earl “Jack” Rogers and the late Anna McReynolds Rogers of Auburn, KY. George graduated class of 1978 from Auburn High School. Shortly following graduation George began farming with his father and Uncle in the Corinth community of Logan County. George married Karen E. Duchesne in October 1997, they enjoyed 24 1/2 years together. He is survived by his wife and son Jared C. Rogers of Bowling Green, KY. His In-laws Don and Joan Duchesne of Massachusetts. His 3 sisters-in-laws and 4 brothers-in-laws. Other survivors include many close cousins and numerous friends. George was of the Protestant faith but at times attended church with his wife and son at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. George loved the outdoors and traveling. He and Karen visited various places during their time together, including Alaska, Hawaii, New Zealand, Fiji, and Canada. He especially loved to visit National Parks and hike out west. When he was very young he traveled with his parents to visit family in California. He was an avid sports fan cheering for all UK sports, the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots. He also loved music and really enjoyed attending concerts like Matchbox Twenty, Linkin Park, Foreigner and Chicago. Funeral Services for George W. Rogers will be conducted at 11:30am on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Summers and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am until the service hour of 11:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to the NET Research Foundation , 31 St. James Ave., Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116 or the NCAN, Inc. (Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network), 3074 Brookchase Blvd., Indian Land, SC 29707. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
