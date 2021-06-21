Rocky Hill – Georgia Carter, 81 of Rocky Hill passed away at her home on June 19, 2021. Georgia was a daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Strode Bryant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Carter; three brothers, Bobby Strode, Pete Bryant, Roger Dale Bryant and Joe Bryant and two sisters, Gladys Riggs and Wilma Bryant. She was deli manager at CB Food Store. She is survived by her children, Jimmy Hogan (Laura), Penny Harper (Robert), Reva Vincent, Nadine Largley, Dwight McPeak and Frances McPeak; her brothers, Eddie and Danny Bryant; her sisters, Cathey Meador, Diane Bryant and Brenda Bryant; her grandchildren, Stephen Hogan, Rochelle Bennett, Jessica Hogan and Brian Harper; great grandchildren, Hannah, Alex and Colin Hogan, Dylan and Noah Jewell and Brooklyn Wilson and Caleb Childress; many nieces and nephews. The family wishes a special thanks to Patty Peters and Patricia Strode. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
