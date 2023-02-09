BOWLING GREEN – Georgia Clemmons Cowles, age 87, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family under the care of Hosparus Health, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after a short illness.
The Warren County native was born April 24, 1935 to the late Cecil and Cova Clemmons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Stephen Cowles; and two brothers, Jesse Pete Clemmons and Ernest Clemmons.
Georgia graduated from Brownsville High School. She worked at Fruit of the Loom and Riley’s Bakery. She worked alongside her husband and children farming and gardening. Georgia was a excellent cook and baker and was always taking food to those in need whether sick or celebrating an event. She and W.V. celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 30th. Family and friends gathered to honor them on January 28, at Shadyland Church of Christ.
She will be remembered by her loving husband of 70 years, W.V. Cowles; daughters, Shelia Chandler (Alan) of Nicholasville; Ava Roberts (John) of Nashville; Teresa Faulkner (Randy) of Bowling Green; and her seven grandchildren, Meggan Graham, Alan Cowles, Michael Cowles, Erin Lanphear, Ashley Chandler, Amanda Cowles and Alan Joseph Chandler; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Billy Pete Clemmons (Carol) and one sister, Linda Cowles (Kenneth); a sister-in-law, Stella Clemmons and a special cousin, Sue Carol Johnson Fitzpatrick.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Boiling Springs Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Georgia’s memory to Hosparus Health, Potter’s Children Home, and/or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The family is grateful for the wonderful care and remarkable compassion Georgia received at the University of Louisville Hospital and Hosparus Health.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.