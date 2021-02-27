Bowling Green - Georgia Esters Childress, age 79, passed away Friday February 26, 2021 at the Signature Healthcare in Horse Cave, Kentucky. The Horse Cave native was the daughter of the late George William Esters and Hallie Esters Hay and her stepfather Archie Paul Hay.
She was preceded in death by one sister Mae Meredith (Pearl) and one brother Paul David Hay. Georgia was a member of the Living Hope Baptist Church. She worked at the General Motors Corvette Plant in the HR dept., after obtaining her Doctorate she was a professor at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green and later at the Cecil County Community College in Maryland, and also taught online for the University of Phoenix.
Georgia loved her family dearly, she loved a challenge and was determined in everything that she did, she enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, landscaping and spending time with her precious granddaughters, who she referred to as her three angels.
She is survived by her daughter, Melodye Hughes Barnes (John), grandchildren, Hillary Carroll (Jon), Elizabeth Gabbard and Margaret Gabbard, brothers, G.W. Esters (Penny) and Archie M. Hay (Ann), sister, Paulette McKinney (Billy), and sister-in-law, Del Rita Hay, special friend, Liz Esters (Fay) and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM Monday March 1, 2021 at the Cave City Cemetery. All are welcome, mask and social distancing appreciated. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Signature Healthcare of Hart County or to PSP Progressive Supranuclear Palsy donations@ curepsp.org