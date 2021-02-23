Bowling Green – Georgia Mae Sweatt 85, of Bowling Green entered into rest Monday, February 22, 2021 in Bowling Green. Georgia was born May 21, 1935 and a native of Windyville, KY. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Roger Joe Sweatt, her parents George T. and Ruth V. Potter Raymer and son Todd Lindsey Sweatt. In her youth, she developed a strong work ethic while working in her father’s grocery store. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1953 and was a cheerleader. Georgia was a retired customer service rep from Trans Financial Bank after a 26 year career. She loved helping her customers and never met a stranger. Georgia was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was a former active member of Alvaton Church of Christ and a member of the Greenwood Park Church of Christ. Through life’s triumphs and trials, Georgia remained solid in her faith, strength and character. She adopted her husband’s favorite saying, “BETTER DAYS AHEAD’. Survivors include her two precious sons Barry Joe Sweatt (Carla) of Bowling Green and David Kent Sweatt (Elizabeth) of Franklin, TN. One sister Dorothy Reece of Danville, IN, brother-in-law George Franklin Sweatt (Lois) of Bowling Green and sister-in-law Frances Thompson of Franklin, TN. Four wonderful grandchildren Lindsey Sewell (Alex), B. J. Sweatt all of Bowling Green, Jackson and Caroline Sweatt of Franklin, TN. 3 wonderful great-grandchildren Nox Sewell, Texas Mae Sewell and Rio Sewell. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. There will be a private family burial. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice in her memory.
