Bowling Green - Georgia Maxine Garrity, 90, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence. The Bowling Green native is the daughter of the late Bessie Miller Pruett and Willie E. Pruett. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Phillip Garrity; two sons, David Eugene Garrity and Anthony Wayne Garrity; one grandson, James Jason Sigman.
Mrs. Garrity was a graduate of Bristow High School and later worked as a farmer and housewife. She was an avid gardener, reader, and quilter. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She is survived by two sons, Erick Alec Garrity and Timothy William Garrity (Karen); two daughters, Karen Garrity Bell (Wane) and Brenda Garrity Monroe; two sisters, Ila Garrett and Nadine Kimbrel; six grandchildren, Shawn Monroe, Will Garrity (Emily), Logan Garrity, Adam Garrity (Heather), Kathleen Rich McCrady (Cody), and Nicholas Sigman (Nowelle); five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.