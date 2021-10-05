Bowling Green – Georgia May (Ward) Pruitt, age 92, of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Casey County, Kentucky native was born on April 14, 1929 to the late Herman and Anna Ora (Wethington) Ward. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James L. Pruitt; one son Rodger Pruitt; two sisters Ruby Ward Harbin and Virginia Ward Alley; five brothers Eugene, Frank, James Irving, Bobby and Eddie Ward; two infant siblings; and one granddaughter Lacey Pruitt McLaughlin. Georgia loved her family, friends, and her church. If you were Georgia’s friend she considered, you a “friend for life”. She was an avid UK fan, who liked gardening, but most importantly she enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and dance. Georgia was the hardest working women her family has ever known who will be greatly missed by all. Her memories will be cherished by her son Allan Pruitt; one sibling Sister Mary Matthias; two grandchildren Matthew and Cody Pruitt; daughter-in-law Shelia Pruitt; two great-grandchildren Emily Pruitt and Keegan McLaughlin; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 pm (Noon) on Friday, October 8 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, October 7 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Friday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
