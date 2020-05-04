Bowling Green - Georgia Lee Zoellner, 88, of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Chandler Memory Care. She was born on August 2, 1931 in Hecker, Illinois. Mrs. Zoellner was the daughter of the late George and Marie Lohrberg. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Zoellner, one brother William Lohrberg and one sister, Mona Clymer.
Georgia worked for General Motors in St. Louis until marriage. She was a beautiful mother, wonderful housewife and an avid member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for almost forty years having contributed endless hours in helping to care for the plants and the beautification of the Church.
A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Mrs. Zoellner was a wonderful wife, great mom and adored each of her grandchildren. She is survived by one daughter, Anne Johns (Larry); three sons, Robert C. Zoellner (Jennifer), Matt Zoellner (Margaret), and Richard Zoellner (Robin); nine grandchildren, Zai Johns, Thomas Johns, Harrison Zoellner, Anne Elizabeth Zoellner, Georgia Zoellner, Oscar Zoellner, Sarah Zoellner, Addison Zoellner, and Paul Johns; two step-grandchildren, Jake Sweeney and Johnathon Sweeney; two sisters, Jackie Wilson and Geraldine Dickneite; one brother in law, Frank Clymer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff and Chandler Memory Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the Alzheimer's Association.
